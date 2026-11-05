🍽️ Several Jonesboro Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $16/hr

Jonesboro’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fizz Facial Bar

Fizz Facial Bar Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Modern facial bar doing 40-minute, results-focused facials. Built-in clients through a membership model, employee facials, product discounts, and ongoing education to grow your skincare skills. Must have an active esthetician or cosmetology license.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Front-line food service and cashier role in a fast-paced travel stop. Flexible scheduling, tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and health benefits after 30 days. No experience needed—they’ll train you.

Employer: Ridgecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Two separate roles: Housekeeping (keep resident rooms and common areas clean) or Dietary Aide (help prep and serve meals). Long list of benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more. Experience in long-term care is preferred but not required.

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $12.00 – $16.00 per hour

Lead fast-paced sandwich shop shifts and learn to manage food and labor costs. They’ll train you to run high-volume service and grow as a leader. Good fit if you like moving fast and taking charge.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.