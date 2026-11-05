🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Jonesboro, AR

Jonesboro’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the front lines at Lowe’s, giving customers a quick, friendly checkout and helping with returns, questions, and self-checkout. This role comes with flexible schedules, health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount for eligible associates.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + commission (exact amount not listed)

Help guests look and feel their best in a fun, upbeat tanning salon. This job offers base pay plus commission, health, dental, and vision insurance, paid time off, employee discounts, and training with room to advance.

Employer: MobileOne (T-Mobile Authorized Retailer)

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Not listed (typical retail schedule; check posting)

Not listed (typical retail schedule; check posting) Earning Potential: Up to $31.45/hour with uncapped commission

Sell phones, plans, and accessories while chasing strong commissions in a fast-paced T-Mobile store. You get uncapped commission, a $700 ramp-up bonus, monthly incentives, daily pay option, discounted T-Mobile service, and access to health, vision, dental, and 401(k) for qualifying employees.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers in-store and on the phone find the right auto parts, handle the register, and assist with light services like testing batteries (where allowed). O’Reilly offers competitive pay, paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical, dental, vision, and tuition assistance.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.