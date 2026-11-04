📣 Jonesboro AR Sales Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Jonesboro has some strong sales openings right now, from summer gigs to long-term careers. If you like talking to people and chasing big commissions, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Volunteer / full-time summer schedule

Volunteer / full-time summer schedule Pay: $7,000–$20,000+ (commission + bonuses) ; average first-year rep $10,000–$14,000

; average first-year rep Why it’s interesting: Door-to-door sales with training provided, no experience needed, and housing options if you relocate. Good fit for motivated students who want to build confidence, sales skills, and make serious summer money.

Employer: Andrew Meier Inc. (The Meier Agency)

Location: Jonesboro, AR

Type: Full-time, independent commission-only

Pay: $75,000–$90,000 per year (commission, with weekly draw, bonuses, and lifetime renewal potential)

(commission, with weekly draw, bonuses, and lifetime renewal potential) Why it’s interesting: Business-to-business role with field training, fast track to leadership, stock plan, and paid trips. Great if you want to grow into leading your own team and are willing to get or hold a Health & Life insurance license.

Employer: Santi Innovation

Location: Jonesboro, AR (US operations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary + commission + benefits ( details shared in interview )

Base salary + commission + benefits ( ) Why it’s interesting: Lead US business development for agricultural spray drones—you’ll build a dealer network, run field demos, and work closely with an engineering team in Taiwan. Best for someone with 5+ years in ag equipment/precision ag/commercial drones and a strong dealer network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.