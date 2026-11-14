📢 2026 Jones County plat books now for sale

The 2026 Plat Books have arrived and are available through the Jones County Recorder’s Office.

Cost in person: $28 per book

Cost by mail: $31 per book (per book, to cover mailing)

(per book, to cover mailing) 2025 plat books are still available too.

If you’d like a copy mailed to you or have any questions, call the Recorder’s Office at 319-462-2477.