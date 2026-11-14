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Jones County
📢 2026 Jones County plat books now available for $28
12 days ago
📢 2026 Jones County plat books now for sale
The 2026 Plat Books have arrived and are available through the Jones County Recorder’s Office.
- Cost in person: $28 per book
- Cost by mail: $31 per book (per book, to cover mailing)
- 2025 plat books are still available too.
If you’d like a copy mailed to you or have any questions, call the Recorder’s Office at 319-462-2477.
More Info: 2026 Plat Books - Jones County, Iowa
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