Joliet’s retail scene is small but steady, and this week it’s all about one busy fuel and convenience store looking to grow its team. If you like staying active, talking with locals, and having steady hours, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: Parkland Corporation (now part of Sunoco LP )

Parkland Corporation (now part of ) Location: 110 East Front St, Joliet, MT

Type: Full-time , afternoon shift 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm (flexible as store needs change)

, afternoon shift (flexible as store needs change) Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the main point of contact for customers at a busy fuel and convenience store—ringing up fuel and snacks, keeping shelves stocked, and helping keep the store clean and safe. This role is ideal if you have retail, restaurant, or c-store experience, can stand on your feet, and want benefits like dental, vision, and company-paid life insurance plus room to grow with a large, well-known fuel brand.

If this sounds like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.