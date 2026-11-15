Joliet is busy with freight right now, and local companies need safe, steady CDL drivers. If you want to be home most nights and keep your miles close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Joliet, IL

Salary: Average annual earnings: $81,900 (activity-based pay)

(activity-based pay) Type: Full-time, Local, Home Daily

License/Experience: Class A, 3+ months trucking experience

Local dedicated route for one main customer, home every day, with daily pay rates, safety bonuses, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. Good fit if you want a big, established carrier and like the idea of earning more based on your activity and safety.

Employer: Ponce Ground Service LLC (PGSL)

Location: Joliet, IL

Salary: $25–$30 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time, PM shift, Local

Schedule: Monday–Friday PM, with some weekend availability as needed

Monday–Friday PM, with some weekend availability as needed License/Experience: Class A, 1+ year preferred

Local routes within about a 150-mile radius, home every night, and no-touch freight using day-cab tractors and 53' dry vans. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision after 60 days, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and a referral program.

Employer: Gulfeagle Supply

Location: Joliet, IL

Salary: Pay based on experience (not listed)

(not listed) Type: **Full-time, Local, Home Every Night***

**Full-time, Local, Home Every Night*** License/Experience: Class A or B, prior CDL driving in the last year

Deliver roofing and building materials to job sites, often using crane, conveyor, or piggyback equipment and doing some heavy lifting and rooftop work. Offers a competitive sign-on bonus, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, health/vision/dental, disability coverage, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—pay details, shift options, and benefits can change fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.