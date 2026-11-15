undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Joliet IL Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local CDL Openings
Joliet is busy with freight right now, and local companies need safe, steady CDL drivers. If you want to be home most nights and keep your miles close to home, these are worth a look.
Local Truck Driver (Home Daily, Dedicated Customer)
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Salary: Average annual earnings: $81,900 (activity-based pay)
- Type: Full-time, Local, Home Daily
- License/Experience: Class A, 3+ months trucking experience
Local dedicated route for one main customer, home every day, with daily pay rates, safety bonuses, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. Good fit if you want a big, established carrier and like the idea of earning more based on your activity and safety.
Commercial Driver's License A Truck Driver - PM (Local, No-Touch)
- Employer: Ponce Ground Service LLC (PGSL)
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Salary: $25–$30 per hour, based on experience
- Type: Full-time, PM shift, Local
- Schedule: Monday–Friday PM, with some weekend availability as needed
- License/Experience: Class A, 1+ year preferred
Local routes within about a 150-mile radius, home every night, and no-touch freight using day-cab tractors and 53' dry vans. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision after 60 days, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and a referral program.
CDL Driver (Building Materials, Home Every Night)
- Employer: Gulfeagle Supply
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Salary: Pay based on experience (not listed)
- Type: **Full-time, Local, Home Every Night***
- License/Experience: Class A or B, prior CDL driving in the last year
Deliver roofing and building materials to job sites, often using crane, conveyor, or piggyback equipment and doing some heavy lifting and rooftop work. Offers a competitive sign-on bonus, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, health/vision/dental, disability coverage, and wellness programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—pay details, shift options, and benefits can change fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.