📅 Celebrate Joliet West girls volleyball’s state run

Come cheer on the Joliet West High School Girls Volleyball Team as they’re honored for finishing in the top four at state.

Trophy Presentation

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Sunday, Time: 1 p.m. (doors open 12:30 p.m. )

(doors open ) Location: Joliet West High School Main Gym, 401 N. Larkin Avenue, Joliet

Entry: Use Door 14 off Glenwood Avenue

All parents, students, staff, family, and community members are invited. This is a chance to recognize the players, including Julia Adams, NaRiah Autman, Cassidee Cartwright, Isabella Chignoli, Caitlin Garrett, Adyson Gray, Lexie Grevengoed, Giselle Harper, Ivee Loggins, Brooke Piazza, Imani Pike, Aubrey Prosek, Liliana Randich, Angelina Schliessmann, Lily Swan, Penelope Wagner, and Marin Wilhelmi, along with Head Coach Christopher Lincoln and assistant coaches.

If you’re free Sunday afternoon, swing by to show your #TigerPride and support these student athletes.