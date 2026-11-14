Joliet has a nice mix of retail openings right now, from big-box clubs to small specialty shops. Good options here if you like helping customers and want steady hours or a flexible side gig.

Employer: Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds Location: Joliet Commons, Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour + potential incentives

Requirements: 1–3 years sales (jewelry retail preferred), high school diploma, flexible for evenings/weekends/holidays

This is a commission sales role helping customers choose fine jewelry and warranties. Good fit if you like a polished retail setting, team selling, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and employee discounts.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 118 N. Larkin Ave, Joliet, IL 60435

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starts at $17.50/hour

Requirements: 18+, valid driver’s license, fluent in English and Spanish, able to lift up to 70 lbs

You’ll help paint pros and DIY customers in-store and by phone, mix/tint paint, stock, and sometimes help with deliveries. Comes with health, retirement, paid time off options, and a clear 3-step hiring process (online app, video interview, in-store interview).

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Listed as Internship / entry-level

Listed as Pay: $15.00–$20.10/hour

You’ll run the register, handle fuel transactions, stock, clean, and help with simple food prep. Great if you want flexible schedules, room to move up, and perks like PTO, holiday premium pay, tuition help, and 401(k) (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 321 S Larkin Ave, Joliet, IL 60436

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible premiums

You’ll be on the front line helping members at the entrance, checkouts, and exits—handling purchases, returns, and receipts while promoting Sam’s Club services. Strong benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) plus Live Better U tuition-paid education programs.

Employer: ScanScape (Circana)

Location: Joliet, IL (multiple local stores)

Type: Permanent part-time

Hours: About 4–5 hours/week plus 1–2 extra hours/store for projects

About plus for projects Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour + paid travel time, 401(k) match

You’ll work independently in grocery and mass stores scanning barcodes with a phone app and collecting product data on a set weekly schedule. Good side job if you’re detail-oriented, like working solo, and want flexible hours with light benefits.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail roles in Joliet tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.