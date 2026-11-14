undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Joliet
🛒 Joliet Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
2 days ago
Joliet has a nice mix of retail openings right now, from big-box clubs to small specialty shops. Good options here if you like helping customers and want steady hours or a flexible side gig.
Sales Associate – Retail Jewelry
- Employer: Helzberg Diamonds
- Location: Joliet Commons, Joliet, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour + potential incentives
- Requirements: 1–3 years sales (jewelry retail preferred), high school diploma, flexible for evenings/weekends/holidays
This is a commission sales role helping customers choose fine jewelry and warranties. Good fit if you like a polished retail setting, team selling, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and employee discounts.
Bilingual Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Sherwin-Williams
- Location: 118 N. Larkin Ave, Joliet, IL 60435
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starts at $17.50/hour
- Requirements: 18+, valid driver’s license, fluent in English and Spanish, able to lift up to 70 lbs
You’ll help paint pros and DIY customers in-store and by phone, mix/tint paint, stock, and sometimes help with deliveries. Comes with health, retirement, paid time off options, and a clear 3-step hiring process (online app, video interview, in-store interview).
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Type: Listed as Internship / entry-level
- Pay: $15.00–$20.10/hour
You’ll run the register, handle fuel transactions, stock, clean, and help with simple food prep. Great if you want flexible schedules, room to move up, and perks like PTO, holiday premium pay, tuition help, and 401(k) (eligibility rules apply).
(USA) Member Specialist
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 321 S Larkin Ave, Joliet, IL 60436
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible premiums
You’ll be on the front line helping members at the entrance, checkouts, and exits—handling purchases, returns, and receipts while promoting Sam’s Club services. Strong benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) plus Live Better U tuition-paid education programs.
Retail Scan Associate (Joliet, IL 60435)
- Employer: ScanScape (Circana)
- Location: Joliet, IL (multiple local stores)
- Type: Permanent part-time
- Hours: About 4–5 hours/week plus 1–2 extra hours/store for projects
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour + paid travel time, 401(k) match
You’ll work independently in grocery and mass stores scanning barcodes with a phone app and collecting product data on a set weekly schedule. Good side job if you’re detail-oriented, like working solo, and want flexible hours with light benefits.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail roles in Joliet tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.