Three wonderful cats in Joliet, IL are hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a different personality, but all are ready to love and be loved.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)

(private owner rehome) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Joliet, IL)

About Nala:

Nala is described as super sweet but timid at first. She just needs a little time to feel safe. Once she settles in, she enjoys attention, wet food, treats, and has the occasional zoomies. She’s relatively calm overall.

Good to know:

Good with cats, dogs, and kids once acclimated

Litter box trained

Vaccines up to date

Being rehomed because her current caregiver’s landlord does not allow pets

If you’re looking for a gentle, calm companion and can give her a little patience at the start, Nala could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Wish Upon a Rescue

About Woody:

Woody is a playful, curious boy who always finds something to do. He loves sitting by the window watching birds—his own “kitty TV”—and enjoys playing and exploring.

Good to know:

Active, entertaining kitten with lots of personality

Would be a great fit for a home wanting a fun, engaging companion

If you’d like a lively kitten to keep you smiling, Woody may be your guy.

👉 Meet Woody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Wish Upon a Rescue

About Bo:

Bo is a sweet, more reserved girl. She can be shy at first, but once she feels safe, her gentle side comes out. She loves her brother Woody and feels more confident with him nearby.

Good to know:

Needs a family willing to give her time and patience to settle in

to settle in Ideal for a calmer home that will let her build trust at her own pace

May do especially well adopted with her brother Woody for extra comfort

If you have a soft spot for shy, tender-hearted cats, Bo could be the perfect little friend.

👉 Meet Bo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Joliet, IL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends, family, and neighbors so Nala, Woody, and Bo can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.