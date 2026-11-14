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🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats in Joliet Looking for Loving Homes
Three wonderful cats in Joliet, IL are hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a different personality, but all are ready to love and be loved.
Nala
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Joliet, IL)
About Nala:
Nala is described as super sweet but timid at first. She just needs a little time to feel safe. Once she settles in, she enjoys attention, wet food, treats, and has the occasional zoomies. She’s relatively calm overall.
Good to know:
- Good with cats, dogs, and kids once acclimated
- Litter box trained
- Vaccines up to date
- Being rehomed because her current caregiver’s landlord does not allow pets
If you’re looking for a gentle, calm companion and can give her a little patience at the start, Nala could be a perfect match.
👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Woody
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Wish Upon a Rescue
About Woody:
Woody is a playful, curious boy who always finds something to do. He loves sitting by the window watching birds—his own “kitty TV”—and enjoys playing and exploring.
Good to know:
- Active, entertaining kitten with lots of personality
- Would be a great fit for a home wanting a fun, engaging companion
If you’d like a lively kitten to keep you smiling, Woody may be your guy.
👉 Meet Woody and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Wish Upon a Rescue
About Bo:
Bo is a sweet, more reserved girl. She can be shy at first, but once she feels safe, her gentle side comes out. She loves her brother Woody and feels more confident with him nearby.
Good to know:
- Needs a family willing to give her time and patience to settle in
- Ideal for a calmer home that will let her build trust at her own pace
- May do especially well adopted with her brother Woody for extra comfort
If you have a soft spot for shy, tender-hearted cats, Bo could be the perfect little friend.
👉 Meet Bo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Joliet, IL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends, family, and neighbors so Nala, Woody, and Bo can find the loving homes they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.