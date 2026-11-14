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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Joliet Right Now
Joliet neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like to reuse and save money, these local offers are worth a look.
Headphone case (Joliet)
Item: Headphone case from old school-style tape recorder headphones
Details: Durable plastic case with sturdy latches and handle, foam lined inside to protect gear. Good for storing small electronics, tools, or craft supplies.
Location: Joliet, Illinois
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
College math textbook (Joliet)
Item: College math textbook
Details: Exact title not listed; photos show more info like edition and topics. Could be useful for review, tutoring, or extra practice.
Location: Joliet, Illinois
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Interior design textbooks (Joliet)
Item: Interior design textbooks
Details: 1990s editions. Good for design ideas, reference, or art projects. Check photos for specific titles and number of books.
Location: Joliet, Illinois
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Plastic storage bins (Joliet)
Item: Plastic storage bins
Details: Walgreens prescription bins. Likely shallow, open-top bins that work well for sorting small items, craft supplies, or hardware. Check photos for size and quantity.
Location: Joliet, Illinois
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Joliet tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through, check the photos, and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.