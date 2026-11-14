Joliet neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like to reuse and save money, these local offers are worth a look.

Item: Headphone case from old school-style tape recorder headphones

Details: Durable plastic case with sturdy latches and handle, foam lined inside to protect gear. Good for storing small electronics, tools, or craft supplies.

Location: Joliet, Illinois

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: College math textbook

Details: Exact title not listed; photos show more info like edition and topics. Could be useful for review, tutoring, or extra practice.

Location: Joliet, Illinois

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Interior design textbooks

Details: 1990s editions. Good for design ideas, reference, or art projects. Check photos for specific titles and number of books.

Location: Joliet, Illinois

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Plastic storage bins

Details: Walgreens prescription bins. Likely shallow, open-top bins that work well for sorting small items, craft supplies, or hardware. Check photos for size and quantity.

Location: Joliet, Illinois

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Joliet tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through, check the photos, and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.