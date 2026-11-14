Joliet has a steady flow of food service openings right now, from school cafeterias to busy grocery bakeries. If you like working with food and people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Joliet Township High School District 204

Joliet Township High School District 204 Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Per Cafeteria Handbook 2026–2027 (see www.jths.org → Human Resources → Union Contracts and District Handbooks → Cafeteria Handbook 2026–2027)

Help prep and serve meals to high school students in a steady, school-based setting. Good fit if you want regular hours during the school year and union-covered pay and benefits.

Employer: Joliet Township High School District 204

Joliet Township High School District 204 Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Per Cafeteria Handbook (see www.jths.org → Human Resources → Union Contracts and District Handbooks → Cafeteria Handbook)

Front-line cafeteria role helping with food service, cleanup, and keeping the lunch line moving. Great if you like a school schedule and want full-time hours with set guidelines for pay and benefits.

Employer: Tony's Fresh Market

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting title ("PT" label may indicate internal code)

Listed as in posting title ("PT" label may indicate internal code) Pay: $14.40 – $20.00/hour

Work in the bakery decorating cakes and pastries, taking custom orders, and keeping displays stocked and fresh. Good match if you have a valid food handler card, enjoy creative work with icing and designs, and don’t mind being on your feet in a fast-paced store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t obvious at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.