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Joliet
📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs in Joliet with $28/hr Potential
2 days ago
Joliet has some solid office roles right now, especially if you’re organized and good with people. A couple of these are great fits for bilingual Spanish speakers.
Office Professional I: Principal’s Office Registrar – Spanish Speaking Preferred
- Employer: Joliet Township High School District 204
- Location: Joliet, IL (school setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: In line with the Clerical Contract (details on www.jths.org)
This is a steady school-based office job in the principal’s office, helping keep student records and daily operations running smoothly. Spanish is preferred, so bilingual candidates have an edge.
Bilingual Receptionist / Legal Assistant (Spanish/English) – Part-Time
- Employer: Law Office of Scott D. DeSalvo, LLC
- Location: Downtown Joliet, IL
- Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hours/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., some flexibility
Help run the front desk at a personal injury and workers’ comp law firm—greeting clients, answering phones in English and Spanish, and handling basic paperwork. Nice daytime hours, flexible schedule, and room to grow as the office expands.
Rental Property Coordinator
- Employer: Construction by Timco / TGR Properties
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Type: Full-time (about 32–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid time off
This role sits at the center of a rental property operation—handling tenant applications, leases, rent tracking, maintenance requests, and reports. Great fit if you like detailed admin work, property management software, and keeping everything organized.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows options you might not expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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