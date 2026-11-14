Joliet has some solid office roles right now, especially if you’re organized and good with people. A couple of these are great fits for bilingual Spanish speakers.

Employer: Joliet Township High School District 204

Joliet Township High School District 204 Location: Joliet, IL (school setting)

(school setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: In line with the Clerical Contract (details on www.jths.org)

This is a steady school-based office job in the principal’s office, helping keep student records and daily operations running smoothly. Spanish is preferred, so bilingual candidates have an edge.

Employer: Law Office of Scott D. DeSalvo, LLC

Location: Downtown Joliet, IL

Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hours/week )

Part-time (about ) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., some flexibility

Help run the front desk at a personal injury and workers’ comp law firm—greeting clients, answering phones in English and Spanish, and handling basic paperwork. Nice daytime hours, flexible schedule, and room to grow as the office expands.

Employer: Construction by Timco / TGR Properties

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time (about 32–40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid time off

This role sits at the center of a rental property operation—handling tenant applications, leases, rent tracking, maintenance requests, and reports. Great fit if you like detailed admin work, property management software, and keeping everything organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows options you might not expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.