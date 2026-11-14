Joliet has some very sweet young dogs hoping for a fresh start. If you’re looking for a puppy or teen dog to grow up with your family, these three are ready to meet you.

Breed: Labradoodle / Standard Poodle mix

Labradoodle / Standard Poodle mix Age: About 5 months (baby)

About 5 months (baby) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Wish Upon a Rescue

Location: Joliet, IL

Georgie is a young, growing pup with a scruffy face and big, soulful eyes. He’s still learning about the world and needs a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a puppy. If you’re up for walks, playtime, and teaching him the ropes, he could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Georgie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: About 9–10 months (baby/teen)

About 9–10 months (baby/teen) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $70

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Joliet, IL)

Coco is an energetic, smart young dog who loves attention. He already knows how to sit and give paw, and he’s very food-motivated, which makes training easier. His current family has raised him since 3 months old and is now looking for a new home where he can keep learning, exploring, and being active.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: About 7–8 months (baby)

About 7–8 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Paws up 4 Rescue

Location: Joliet, IL

Chloe is a small, cuddly girl who loves snuggles and playing with her dog friends. She has a very sweet personality and is still working on potty training as she moves through puppyhood. She’s looking for a patient home that can give her lots of love, structure, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Joliet, IL, please consider opening your home to one of these adoptable dogs. Share this with friends and family—your share might be the reason one of them finds a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.