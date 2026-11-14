Joliet’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and several employers are hiring people who like fast-paced, hands-on work. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company

Rehrig Pacific Company Location: Joliet, IL

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $24–$25/hour + $1/hour night differential

Shift: Mon–Thu, 4:30 PM – 2:00 AM

Lead a night-shift team in a busy warehouse where safety and people come first. This role is great if you have 2+ years of warehouse or manufacturing supervisor experience, are comfortable with forklifts (training provided), and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k & ESOP, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Gulfeagle Supply

Gulfeagle Supply Location: Joliet, IL

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse job loading materials with forklifts, picking orders, and helping customers load their vehicles. Good fit if you can lift up to 100 lbs, work indoors and outdoors, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, health, dental, vision, and disability coverage.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc.

Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc. Location: Joliet, IL

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $15.00 – $15.25/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Shifts: 1st: 5:00 AM – 2:30 PM; 2nd: 3:30 PM – 12:00 AM (Tue–Sun)

Work on a food production line as a production worker, packer, general labor, or warehouse associate. You’ll pack, label, and stage food products while keeping things clean and safe—ideal if you want immediate openings, steady hours, and can stand for long periods in a fast-paced setting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.