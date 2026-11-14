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🏭 Joliet Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Joliet’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and several employers are hiring people who like fast-paced, hands-on work. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Warehouse Supervisor - Night Shift
- Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Pay: $24–$25/hour + $1/hour night differential
- Shift: Mon–Thu, 4:30 PM – 2:00 AM
Lead a night-shift team in a busy warehouse where safety and people come first. This role is great if you have 2+ years of warehouse or manufacturing supervisor experience, are comfortable with forklifts (training provided), and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k & ESOP, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.
Warehouse Helper
- Employer: Gulfeagle Supply
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse job loading materials with forklifts, picking orders, and helping customers load their vehicles. Good fit if you can lift up to 100 lbs, work indoors and outdoors, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, health, dental, vision, and disability coverage.
Warehouse & Packout Associate
- Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc.
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.25/hour, weekly pay
- Shifts: 1st: 5:00 AM – 2:30 PM; 2nd: 3:30 PM – 12:00 AM (Tue–Sun)
Work on a food production line as a production worker, packer, general labor, or warehouse associate. You’ll pack, label, and stage food products while keeping things clean and safe—ideal if you want immediate openings, steady hours, and can stand for long periods in a fast-paced setting.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.