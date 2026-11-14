Healthcare hiring around Joliet, IL is steady right now, with options from hands-on bedside care to flexible contract work. If you’re licensed, certified, or just have a big heart for helping people, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Functional Pathways (at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County )

Functional Pathways (at ) Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus for direct applicants (salary not listed)

Work with a supportive therapy team in a nursing home setting, helping residents improve mobility and quality of life. Great fit if you’re a licensed PT who enjoys one-on-one care and a stable, long-term environment.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide direct ICU care, monitor complex patients, and communicate closely with physicians and families. Ideal for RNs with strong assessment skills who like fast-paced, high-acuity work.

Employer: ExamOne

Location: Joliet + Will County suburbs, IL

Type: Independent contractor (1099), part-time

Pay: $23–$30 per completed assignment, paid biweekly

Do at-home blood draws, vitals, and EKGs across Joliet and nearby suburbs with flexible day, evening, or weekend shifts. Best for experienced phlebotomists/med techs who like working independently and don’t mind driving.

Employer: Assisting Hands

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Provide in-home support with daily tasks, personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship. Good entry point if you have a year of care experience and want flexible schedules plus training and development.

Employer: Pearl Healthcare – The Pearl of Joliet

Location: 306 Larkin Ave, Joliet, IL 60435

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay; medical, dental, vision, free life insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more

Lead and grow the restorative nursing program in a post-acute rehab setting, focusing on mobility, function, and quality of life. Great for an Illinois RN or LPN who knows the MDS/restorative process and wants strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Joliet tend to move fast and new ones pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.