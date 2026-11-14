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Joliet
📅 JTHS family events, key dates, and local help through Dec 16
11 days ago
📅 Holiday-season events, help, and key dates for JTHS families
Here’s what’s coming up for Joliet Township High School families and the community:
- USF Campus Visit Day for seniors: Nov 15, 1 p.m., University of St. Francis.
- Grandparents Raising Children support group: Nov 17, 10–11 a.m., JTHS Administrative Center, 300 Caterpillar Dr, Joliet.
- JTHS Board of Education meeting: Nov 17, 7 p.m., same address; public may attend or watch via livestream; sign up for comments before 6:50 p.m.
- Early Release / School Improvement Day: Nov 19 – Central/West/Pathway dismiss 11:45 a.m., AVAC 11:30 a.m., Transition Center 10:45 a.m.
- Central Archives Committee (history volunteers): Nov 19, 7 p.m., Central, 3rd-floor archives, enter Door F.
- Hands of Hope Thanksgiving Food Giveaway: Nov 21, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., 511 Oakleaf Ct, Joliet. Info: 630-886-1553, hopespecialalerts@gmail.com.
- No school – Thanksgiving Break: Nov 25–27; classes resume Nov 30.
- Songs of the Season choir dinner: Dec 3, Jacob Henry Mansion Ballroom, 15 S. Richards St, Joliet; $45 per person, RSVP by Nov 17.
- Finding Free Money for College workshop: Dec 5, 9:30–11 a.m., Village of Shorewood YMCA, 1801 W. Jefferson St, Shorewood; juniors/seniors (plus families), freshmen/sophomores welcome.
- Pack the House for Special Olympics: Dec 9, 5 p.m., Joliet Central High School, doors 4:30 p.m., enter Door F or G; free, donations welcome.
- LIHEAP energy bill help: Applications Dec 16, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and every 3rd Wednesday through July 21, at Joliet Township Government, 175 W. Jefferson St, Joliet.
Also available: a Community Support Resources webpage (includes local food pantries) and $150 JTHS Foundation bricks as holiday or graduation gifts. You can still comment on the City of Joliet Comprehensive Plan online through Nov 30.
More Info: Announcement Page - Joliet Twp
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