📅 Holiday-season events, help, and key dates for JTHS families

Here’s what’s coming up for Joliet Township High School families and the community:

USF Campus Visit Day for seniors: Nov 15, 1 p.m. , University of St. Francis.

for seniors: , University of St. Francis. Grandparents Raising Children support group: Nov 17, 10–11 a.m. , JTHS Administrative Center, 300 Caterpillar Dr, Joliet .

support group: , . JTHS Board of Education meeting : Nov 17, 7 p.m. , same address; public may attend or watch via livestream; sign up for comments before 6:50 p.m.

: , same address; public may attend or watch via livestream; sign up for comments before Early Release / School Improvement Day : Nov 19 – Central/West/Pathway dismiss 11:45 a.m. , AVAC 11:30 a.m. , Transition Center 10:45 a.m.

: – Central/West/Pathway dismiss , AVAC , Transition Center Central Archives Committee (history volunteers): Nov 19, 7 p.m. , Central, 3rd-floor archives, enter Door F .

(history volunteers): , Central, 3rd-floor archives, enter . Hands of Hope Thanksgiving Food Giveaway : Nov 21, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. , 511 Oakleaf Ct, Joliet . Info: 630-886-1553 , hopespecialalerts@gmail.com .

: , . Info: , . No school – Thanksgiving Break : Nov 25–27 ; classes resume Nov 30 .

: ; classes resume . Songs of the Season choir dinner: Dec 3 , Jacob Henry Mansion Ballroom, 15 S. Richards St, Joliet ; $45 per person, RSVP by Nov 17 .

choir dinner: , ; per person, RSVP by . Finding Free Money for College workshop: Dec 5, 9:30–11 a.m. , Village of Shorewood YMCA, 1801 W. Jefferson St, Shorewood ; juniors/seniors (plus families), freshmen/sophomores welcome.

workshop: , ; juniors/seniors (plus families), freshmen/sophomores welcome. Pack the House for Special Olympics : Dec 9, 5 p.m. , Joliet Central High School , doors 4:30 p.m. , enter Door F or G ; free, donations welcome.

: , , doors , enter ; free, donations welcome. LIHEAP energy bill help: Applications Dec 16, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and every 3rd Wednesday through July 21, at Joliet Township Government, 175 W. Jefferson St, Joliet.

Also available: a Community Support Resources webpage (includes local food pantries) and $150 JTHS Foundation bricks as holiday or graduation gifts. You can still comment on the City of Joliet Comprehensive Plan online through Nov 30.