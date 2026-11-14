📢 Honor your JTHS connection with a commemorative brick

Joliet Township High School, Joliet Central, Joliet East, and Joliet West alumni, families, and friends can honor someone special with a JTHS Foundation commemorative brick.

Bricks cost $150 each and can be used to:

Honor a graduate

Recognize a favorite teacher or staff member

Remember someone special

Celebrate a senior graduating this spring

Bricks are installed in commemorative walkways at the Central or West campus, with a dedicated section for East graduates at Central.

Every brick purchase supports the JTHS Foundation’s student scholarships and staff grants.

To participate, order your brick through the JTHS Foundation’s Buy-a-Brick page.