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📢 Buy a $150 JTHS commemorative brick to honor someone
📢 Honor your JTHS connection with a commemorative brick
Joliet Township High School, Joliet Central, Joliet East, and Joliet West alumni, families, and friends can honor someone special with a JTHS Foundation commemorative brick.
Bricks cost $150 each and can be used to:
- Honor a graduate
- Recognize a favorite teacher or staff member
- Remember someone special
- Celebrate a senior graduating this spring
Bricks are installed in commemorative walkways at the Central or West campus, with a dedicated section for East graduates at Central.
Every brick purchase supports the JTHS Foundation’s student scholarships and staff grants.
To participate, order your brick through the JTHS Foundation’s Buy-a-Brick page.
More Info: Announcement Page - Joliet Twp
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