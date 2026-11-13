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💰 Foreclosure sale set for 965 Shiloh Court in Joliet
💰 Foreclosure sale scheduled for Joliet home
A foreclosure sale is scheduled for a single-family home at 965 Shiloh Court, Joliet, IL 60431 (College Park Unit No. 1 subdivision).
- Case number: 25 FC 1185-0
- Plaintiff: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
- Defendants: Ashley Grady, Shaun Grady, United States of America
- Property type: Single Family Residence
- Sale date: 08-25-2026
- Redemption/related date listed: 11-25-2026
- Approx. amount listed: $146,962.33
For more information, contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office – Foreclosure Section, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432, phone 815-727-8601, email foreclosures@willcosheriff.org.
The listing also notes required documents after a sale, including an Original Certificate of Sale, Completed Sheriff’s Deed, Real Estate Transfer Declaration (if needed), any recorded assignment of the Certificate of Sale (if needed), a certified copy of the Order Approving Sale, and a $21.00 check payable to the Sheriff of Will County.
More Info: Upcoming Sales
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