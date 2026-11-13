Joliet’s retail scene is busy right now, with openings from mall favorites to big national chains. If you like helping customers and working with a team, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Claire’s

Claire’s Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: At or above local minimum wage (final rate based on experience and skills)

Help shoppers with jewelry and accessories in a fun, fashion-focused store. Part-time roles here can come with 401(k) match, vacation, sick time, and paid leave where required.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: Joliet, IL (multi-store district)

Type: Full-time, Field Leadership

Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus based on performance)

Lead multiple Dollar Tree stores, coach store managers, and drive sales across your district. This is a higher-level retail role with travel up to 50%, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $21/hour (based on experience and other factors)

Perfect if you love makeup, skincare, and wellness. You’ll do mini-makeovers, skincare consults, and in-store events, while hitting sales goals and keeping the beauty area looking great. Full benefits are available; details are on the Walgreens site.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour, overtime-eligible

Help run a fashion-forward clothing and accessories store, leading the team and driving sales while still working the sales floor. Comes with competitive pay, strong merchandise discount, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), and no extended holiday hours.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full description, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.