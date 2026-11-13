📅 Free artist reception and exhibit at Joliet Library

The Joliet Public Library is hosting a free public reception for Artist in Residence Shane-Jahi Jackson.

• What: Reception with the artist, exhibit viewing, and conversation about his work, “Pieces of a Man, Tailored by Family”

• When: Dec. 17, 6–8 p.m.

• Where: Lower level of the Ottawa Street Branch, 150 N. Ottawa St., outside the Digital Media Studio (DMS)

• Cost: Free, open to the public

Jackson is a self-taught artist from Morris, Ill., whose work focuses on the Black body, portraiture, and themes of family and identity. His exhibit is free to view through Dec. 17 on the lower level of the Ottawa Street Branch during normal library hours.

Learn more about his art at shanejahiart.com.

The Digital Media Studio offers free creative tools for Joliet Public Library cardholders, including podcast equipment, graphic design software, and photography gear, plus exhibition space for local artists. Learn more at jolietlibrary.org/digital-media-studio-department or call 815-846-3116. For general library info, visit jolietlibrary.org or call 815-740-2660.