🍽️ Joliet Food Service Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Joliet’s food and hospitality scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring people who like working with guests and staying on their feet. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: McDonald's (franchise-owned)

McDonald's (franchise-owned) Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, manage crew members, and keep things running smoothly so guests get fast, friendly service. This role is great if you have past restaurant/retail leadership and want advancement, bonus potential, and access to education programs like tuition assistance.

Employer: Endeavor Hotels – Fairfield Inn & Suites

Location: Joliet, IL 60431

Type: Other (in-person hotel front desk)

Other (in-person hotel front desk) Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Handle guest check-ins/outs, balance hotel and restaurant transactions, and be the friendly face at the front desk. This is a good fit if you want paid training, paid time off, hotel employee discounts, and chances to move up while working varied shifts (including nights and weekends).

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 571 Collins St, Joliet, IL 60432

Type: Part-time

Pay: Up to $25.00 per hour

Make pizzas, run the register, and help customers in both English and Spanish. This role offers flexible schedules, paid training, and clear career paths into management for dependable, outgoing people who can work night shifts.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the spot is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.