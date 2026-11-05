🚌 Joliet, IL Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Joliet is busy with freight right now, and that means solid driving jobs with steady miles and good home time. Here are a few strong options if you’ve got your CDL and want reliable work.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time, semi-local

Pay: Average $85,000/year, top 10% up to $108,000/year (activity-based pay)

Semi-local dedicated account hauling for a single customer, with frequent home time and steady freight. Includes safety bonus opportunities, PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days. Class A, 0 months experience accepted.

Employer: Ecolab

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time, regional tanker

Pay: $34–$35/hour + $4,000 sign-on bonus

Drive a diesel bulk tanker delivering chemicals within about a 500-mile radius of Joliet for Ecolab’s private fleet. Hourly pay (not by the load), full benefits starting day one (medical, dental, vision, 401k, pension, stock options, PTO), new assigned equipment, paid hotels and meals while traveling, and home on holidays. Requires Class A CDL with HazMat & Tanker, plus 3 years commercial driving.

Employer: AMBSIMS & Associates Corp

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: Mileage + unload + backhaul pay (exact rates not listed)

Run a national account with about 970 miles per week, doing 3 turns and 3–5 stops per load across WI, IA, MN, MI, IN, and Northern KY. This is touch freight using rollers, good if you like to stay active. Home weekly with a 34-hour reset (usually Sat–Sun or Sun–Mon), in automatic sleeper trucks pulling 53' dry vans; trucks can be parked at home if safe.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.