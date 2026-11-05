🚚 Joliet Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Joliet’s a busy hub for freight, retail, and warehousing, so supply chain roles here stay in demand. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hollywood Casino Joliet (PENN Entertainment)

Hollywood Casino Joliet (PENN Entertainment) Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year

Handle purchasing for the whole property, from casino operations to food & beverage and housekeeping. This role is great if you’re detail‑oriented, enjoy vendor negotiations, and want a stable salary with a large, well-known entertainment company.

Employer: TRM

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate owner-operators and third‑party carriers, track loads in real time, and solve problems like weather delays or breakdowns. Good fit if you know transportation, like fast-paced work, and enjoy being the go‑to person who keeps trucks on schedule.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.50 – $22.50 per hour

Own store inventory for both the front end and pharmacy—receiving, counting, pricing, and returns—while helping keep shelves stocked and customers happy. This is a solid option if you like retail, are detail‑minded, and want a clear hourly pay range with a national employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local hiring managers often consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.