🛒 Joliet Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Joliet has some solid front-line roles right now, from bank tellers to merchandisers. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Location: Joliet, IL (covering Shorewood & Joliet stores)

(covering Shorewood & Joliet stores) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $26.96/hr, rising to $28.27/hr after 6 months + $0.76/mile mileage reimbursement

You’ll stock and display popular drinks like 7UP, Snapple, Bai, Core and more in large retail stores. This is a very active job with early start times (around 6:00am until work is done), using your own car to travel between stores (no product hauling in your car). Includes a company phone, and a strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Busey

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$21/hr (base range; may be bonus-eligible)

This role supports digital-first banking customers by phone, chat, and email. You’ll help troubleshoot online banking issues, calm upset customers, and guide people to the right products. Good fit if you’re patient, tech-comfortable, and like problem-solving. Comes with 401(k) match, profit sharing, ESPP, PTO, medical, dental, vision, and more.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a second link; details are the same role.)

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Joliet, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers in-store, stock shelves, and keep things running smoothly at this craft and hobby retailer. They’re looking for mature, self-motivated people who can work some nights and weekends; craft/hobby experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Busey

Location: Joliet, IL (Briggs area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.75–$20.50/hr (base range; may be bonus-eligible)

Front-line bank role handling deposits, withdrawals, check cashing, and loan payments while giving friendly service. Bilingual Spanish is preferred, and you’ll be on your feet, handling cash and spotting fraud. Includes Busey’s full benefits package with 401(k) match, profit sharing, PTO, medical, dental, vision, and more.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.