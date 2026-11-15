Johnstown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from home health to hospital specialists. If you’re in medicine or looking to move here, these openings span bedside care, clinic work, and academic roles.

Employer: Interim HealthCare RMC

Interim HealthCare RMC Location: Johnstown, PA (serving Cambria County )

(serving ) Type: Per Diem / PRN (home health)

(home health) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about one‑on‑one patient care in the home, with flexible scheduling (full‑time, part‑time, PRN, weekends) and daily pay option. You’ll help with vitals and daily living tasks while keeping strong work/life balance.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Chestnut Hills – Johnstown)

Heartland Dental (Chestnut Hills – Johnstown) Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earning potential

Lead a 15‑person team with full clinical autonomy, cutting‑edge tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, VideaHealth AI), and a robust mentorship network of 3,000+ supported dentists. Comes with discretionary PTO, comprehensive benefits, CE, and stock offerings.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Chestnut Hills Johnstown – Warren)

Heartland Dental (Chestnut Hills Johnstown – Warren) Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earning potential

Join a 13‑person, high‑performing team using the same advanced tech stack and world‑class CE and mentorship. Strong focus on growth, autonomy, and wealth‑building through benefits and stock options.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time, academic/clinical

Salary: Not listed

Serve as core faculty in a university‑affiliated Internal Medicine Residency Program, splitting time between inpatient and outpatient care. You’ll teach, mentor residents, and help shape the program, with room for scholarly work and research.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an established neurosurgery practice at a Level I trauma center and teaching hospital, focusing on trauma and spine. You’ll have advanced surgical technology, strong APP support, and a built‑in academic environment.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a tight‑knit team of two urologists and two APPs at a single hospital campus, with robotic surgery, modern OR tech, and Epic EMR. Ideal if you want a focused practice with advanced procedures and collaborative care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on schedule, pay, and benefits on the employer’s page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.