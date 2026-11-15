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Johnstown
🏥 Johnstown, PA Healthcare Hiring Now for Several Roles
5 days ago
Johnstown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from home health to hospital specialists. If you’re in medicine or looking to move here, these openings span bedside care, clinic work, and academic roles.
CNA – Home Health (Per Diem/PRN)
- Employer: Interim HealthCare RMC
- Location: Johnstown, PA (serving Cambria County)
- Type: Per Diem / PRN (home health)
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about one‑on‑one patient care in the home, with flexible scheduling (full‑time, part‑time, PRN, weekends) and daily pay option. You’ll help with vitals and daily living tasks while keeping strong work/life balance.
General Dentist – Chestnut Hills Johnstown
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Chestnut Hills – Johnstown)
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earning potential
Lead a 15‑person team with full clinical autonomy, cutting‑edge tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, VideaHealth AI), and a robust mentorship network of 3,000+ supported dentists. Comes with discretionary PTO, comprehensive benefits, CE, and stock offerings.
General Dentist – Chestnut Hills Johnstown – Warren
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Chestnut Hills Johnstown – Warren)
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Guaranteed base + uncapped earning potential
Join a 13‑person, high‑performing team using the same advanced tech stack and world‑class CE and mentorship. Strong focus on growth, autonomy, and wealth‑building through benefits and stock options.
Internal Medicine Core Faculty
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Type: Full-time, academic/clinical
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as core faculty in a university‑affiliated Internal Medicine Residency Program, splitting time between inpatient and outpatient care. You’ll teach, mentor residents, and help shape the program, with room for scholarly work and research.
Neurosurgeon – Level I Trauma Center
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an established neurosurgery practice at a Level I trauma center and teaching hospital, focusing on trauma and spine. You’ll have advanced surgical technology, strong APP support, and a built‑in academic environment.
Urologist – Single Campus Practice
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a tight‑knit team of two urologists and two APPs at a single hospital campus, with robotic surgery, modern OR tech, and Epic EMR. Ideal if you want a focused practice with advanced procedures and collaborative care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on schedule, pay, and benefits on the employer’s page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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