Johnstown has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp. Here are a few local roles worth a quick look.

Employer: 1st Team Advertising (for Xterior 360 )

1st Team Advertising (for ) Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time (about 35–45 hours/week, in person)

(about 35–45 hours/week, in person) Pay: $24–$28 per hour

Benefits: 2 weeks PTO, 401(k) with match, health, dental, HSA, overtime

Lead a small crew (2–3 people) doing commercial landscaping plus snow and ice removal. Great fit if you have 5+ years in landscaping and snow work, like running equipment, and want a hands-on leadership role with steady commercial contracts.

Employer: B&T Building Services

Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4 PM – 8 PM (20 hrs/week)

Pay: $15 per hour, weekly pay

Keep a local building clean in the evenings with routine tasks like sweeping, mopping, trash, and restrooms. Good option if you want steady extra income after daytime work or school and like working with a supportive cleaning team.

Employer: A Quality Facility Services

Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Likely part-time, evenings (paid training)

Entry-level cleaning role with paid training, free uniforms, and chances to move up into supervisor roles. Ideal if you want flexible evening work, like staying active, and want a company that offers growth from within.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.