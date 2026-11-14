Johnstown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with defense and tech companies growing their teams. If you’ve got production or leadership experience, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,200 – $121,200 per year

Lead a production team handling multiple areas like machining, assembly, and tooling. This role is ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience), strong leadership skills, and want a job that blends people management, problem-solving, and continuous improvement, with a full benefits package.

Note: There’s a second posting for this same role at Lockheed Martin; details match, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Leonardo DRS – Naval Electronics

Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: 4/10s (four 10-hour days)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on assembly work on naval electronics, from mechanical and cable builds to possible soldering and inspection. Good fit if you have at least a high school diploma, 2+ years of experience, like detailed work from prints and instructions, and want steady hours with big-company benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.