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Johnstown
🏥 Johnstown, PA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & Travel Roles
12 days ago
Johnstown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for bedside nurses, travelers, and even fully remote roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Registered Dietitian – Telehealth, Flexible Schedule
- Employer: Kickoff
- Location: Johnstown, PA (work from home, US-based)
- Salary: $94,000–$140,000/year (full-time after ramp)
- Type: Full-time W2 (with benefits) or 1099 part-time
Work 100% from home doing virtual nutrition, fitness, and wellness coaching. Kickoff fills your caseload, offers flexible hours, subsidized CPT certification, and W2 benefits like health insurance and PTO.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist - $3,040 per week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown, PA
- Pay: $3,040 per week (based on 40 hrs)
- Type: 13-week travel assignment, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts
Travel IR Tech role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a full benefits package. Good fit if you want strong pay plus perks like housing options, CE, and license reimbursement.
Travel Cardiac PCU RN - $2,068 per week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Pay: $2,068 per week (estimated)
- Type: 13-week travel RN, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts
Progressive Care/Stepdown travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and housing options. Great if you want solid pay, nights, and full traveler support.
Registered Nurse (RN) - Wound Care/Ostomy
- Employer: Conemaugh Health System (Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center)
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 4×10-hour day shifts, Mon–Fri, no weekends/holidays, no call
Inpatient wound care RN role seeing consults across the hospital. Monday–Friday daylight schedule with comprehensive benefits, tuition assistance, and strong professional development.
Registered Nurse (RN) - ASU/PACU
- Employer: Conemaugh Health System (Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center)
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, variable 4×10-hour shifts with on-call
Fast-paced pre-op/post-op role in ASU/PACU with a supportive team and growth opportunities. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and wellness programs.
Professional Staff Nurse, ONC (RN) - Medical Oncology/Infusion (P/T)
- Employer: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center
- Location: Murtha Medical Oncology office, Johnstown, PA
- Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus
- Type: Regular part-time, 20 hrs/week, daylight Mon–Fri
Outpatient oncology/infusion RN role with a steady weekday schedule and a nursing career ladder. Ideal if you want cancer care experience without nights, weekends, or rotating shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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