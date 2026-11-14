Johnstown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for bedside nurses, travelers, and even fully remote roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Kickoff

Kickoff Location: Johnstown, PA (work from home, US-based)

Salary: $94,000–$140,000/year (full-time after ramp)

(full-time after ramp) Type: Full-time W2 (with benefits) or 1099 part-time

Work 100% from home doing virtual nutrition, fitness, and wellness coaching. Kickoff fills your caseload, offers flexible hours, subsidized CPT certification, and W2 benefits like health insurance and PTO.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown, PA

Pay: $3,040 per week (based on 40 hrs)

(based on 40 hrs) Type: 13-week travel assignment, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Travel IR Tech role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a full benefits package. Good fit if you want strong pay plus perks like housing options, CE, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Johnstown, PA

Pay: $2,068 per week (estimated)

(estimated) Type: 13-week travel RN, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts

Progressive Care/Stepdown travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and housing options. Great if you want solid pay, nights, and full traveler support.

Employer: Conemaugh Health System (Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center)

Location: Johnstown, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 4×10-hour day shifts, Mon–Fri, no weekends/holidays, no call

Inpatient wound care RN role seeing consults across the hospital. Monday–Friday daylight schedule with comprehensive benefits, tuition assistance, and strong professional development.

Employer: Conemaugh Health System (Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center)

Location: Johnstown, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, variable 4×10-hour shifts with on-call

Fast-paced pre-op/post-op role in ASU/PACU with a supportive team and growth opportunities. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and wellness programs.

Employer: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

Location: Murtha Medical Oncology office, Johnstown, PA

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Regular part-time, 20 hrs/week, daylight Mon–Fri

Outpatient oncology/infusion RN role with a steady weekday schedule and a nursing career ladder. Ideal if you want cancer care experience without nights, weekends, or rotating shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.