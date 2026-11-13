Johnstown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from big defense names and specialty builders. If you like hands-on work or leading production teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,200 – $121,200/year

Lead multiple areas of manufacturing (like machining, assembly, tooling, packaging) while managing a team—hiring, training, performance, and schedules. This role is ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, strong leadership skills, and want big-company benefits plus flexible schedules and bonus potential.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,400 – $117,800/year

Work on production layouts, automation, robotics, and 3D model-based manufacturing for programs like the F-35, C-130, and F-16. Great fit for early-career engineers with a relevant bachelor’s degree who want to grow in high-tech aerospace manufacturing with strong benefits and flexible work options.

Employer: Martin Baker America

Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on assembly role building crashworthy and ejection seat systems that protect aircrew. Comes with company-paid medical, dental, and vision, PTO, flexible schedules, and a 401(k)—great if you have at least 2 years of manufacturing experience and like detailed, technical work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.