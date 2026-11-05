🤝 Johnstown, PA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Johnstown has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few local roles where you can make a real impact.

Employer: A Bridge to Independence

A Bridge to Independence Location: Johnstown, PA (travel required, on the road)

(travel required, on the road) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, Mon–Fri, days)

Pay: $20.00/hour + bonuses

Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision, life & LTD , 15 paid holidays , PTO, 401(k) with match , FSA, EAP, PSLF-eligible employer

, , PTO, , FSA, EAP, PSLF-eligible employer Highlights: Coordinate services and care plans for adults with disabilities, do home visits, and act as an advocate and liaison with doctors and agencies. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in social/human services and a few years’ experience, like detailed paperwork, and want strong benefits and loan forgiveness potential.

Employer: Moravinski Household

Location: Johnstown, PA 15901 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (12–15 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu between 1pm–6pm

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement

Flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement Highlights: One-on-one support with an individual in the community—help build friendships, social skills, and independence at home and around town. Good for someone with 1–2 years’ experience with autism/IDD, who enjoys getting out in the community and wants a steady, predictable part-time schedule.

Employer: Merakey

Location: Johnstown/Westmont, PA

Type: Full-time (rotating shifts, overnights & weekends)

Pay: Earn up to $20.25/hour with enhanced pay and house differential

with enhanced pay and house differential Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid training, DailyPay, employee referral bonuses, Care.com membership, cell phone discounts, career development

Health, dental, vision, paid training, DailyPay, employee referral bonuses, Care.com membership, cell phone discounts, career development Highlights: Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily living, personal care, and community outings. No experience required—paid training provided—but you must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license and comfortable with hands-on care and detailed documentation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t all listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.