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Johnstown
🍽️ Johnstown PA Food Jobs with Multiple Flexible Openings
2 days ago
Johnstown’s food scene is busy again, and a few local spots are hiring people who want to learn, grow, and pick up steady hours.
Shift Leader/GM in Training – 1200 Scalp Ave
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $43,000 – $80,000+ annually
- Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed, and they’ll train you from driver to management. Comes with health insurance and paid time off, plus a clear path to move up.
Server
- Employer: Holiday Inn
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Great if you want flexible scheduling and employee discounts. No serving experience needed if you bring a good attitude and can work evenings and weekends.
Dishwasher/Food Prep
- Employer: Stonebridge Brewing Company
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Active, behind-the-scenes role with flexible schedule and employee discount. Good fit if you like staying busy, keeping things clean, and helping the kitchen run smoothly.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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