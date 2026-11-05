🍽️ Johnstown PA Food Jobs with Multiple Flexible Openings

Johnstown’s food scene is busy again, and a few local spots are hiring people who want to learn, grow, and pick up steady hours.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,000 – $80,000+ annually

Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed, and they’ll train you from driver to management. Comes with health insurance and paid time off, plus a clear path to move up.

Employer: Holiday Inn

Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great if you want flexible scheduling and employee discounts. No serving experience needed if you bring a good attitude and can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Stonebridge Brewing Company

Location: Johnstown, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Active, behind-the-scenes role with flexible schedule and employee discount. Good fit if you like staying busy, keeping things clean, and helping the kitchen run smoothly.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.