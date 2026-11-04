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📋 Johnstown, PA Admin Jobs – Multiple Healthcare Office Roles
Johnstown’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like organized work, helping patients, and steady hours, these admin roles are worth a look.
Medical Records and Central Supply
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour
Full-time role in a skilled nursing facility, keeping medical records accurate and managing supply inventory. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, have basic computer skills, and want flexible daylight shifts, daily pay options, and strong benefits and PTO.
Medical Office Assistant – Carrolltown
- Employer: Conemaugh Health System (Duke LifePoint Healthcare)
- Location: Johnstown, PA (Physician Practices / Carrolltown)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-office role in physician practices handling scheduling, check-in, referrals, and payments. Great if you have a high school diploma, like working with patients and providers, and want health benefits, PTO, tuition help, and 401(k) match.
Front Desk Representative
- Employer: Conemaugh Health System (Duke LifePoint Healthcare)
- Location: Johnstown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role focused on greeting patients, registration, insurance checks, and payments in a busy medical setting. Good for someone with strong people skills, basic computer comfort, and a high school diploma who wants solid benefits and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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