Johnstown neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from pet supplies to furniture. If you can use any of these, reach out or swing by soon.

Item: Mystery snails

Category: Pet supplies (aquarium/snail pets)

Location: Johnstown, Johnstown, CO

Condition/details: Listed simply as “Mystery snails”. Check the photos and description on Nextdoor for how many are available and any tank needs.

These are freshwater snails often kept in aquariums. A nice freebie if you already have a tank set up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Craft desk

Category: Furniture

Location: Indianhead Estates, Johnstown, CO

Condition/details: The poster says they’ve included the width and length in the photos. The desk is taken apart into 3 sections to make it easier to move.

This could be great for sewing, art, or a homework station. Be sure to check the photos for exact size so you know it will fit your space and vehicle.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: One bag of red cedar animal bedding

Category: Pet supplies

Location: On the curb at 711 W South 1st St, Johnstown, CO

Condition/details: Described as “Free one bag of red cedar animal bedding on the curb at 711 W South 1st St Johnstown.”

This is a simple curbside pickup—just drive by and grab it if you can use cedar bedding for your animals.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Johnstown tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and make contact or pick up as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.