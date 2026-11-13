📢 Inpatient rehab option for seniors in Johnstown, CO

If an older adult in your family is leaving the hospital after a stroke, major illness, or serious injury but still needs help walking, getting dressed, or speaking clearly, an inpatient rehab stay may be the next step.

Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital in Johnstown (Union St. near the I‑25 / U.S. 34 interchange) offers:

24-hour rehabilitation nursing and daily physician oversight

and daily physician oversight Physical, occupational, and speech therapy

A therapy courtyard with ramps, stairs, curbs, and other real‑life surfaces

with ramps, stairs, curbs, and other real‑life surfaces Outpatient rehab for continued therapy after the hospital stay

How to get started:

Confirm the referral & coverage – Ask the current hospital team why inpatient rehab is recommended and who will send the referral. Call 970-619-3400 to ask what records are needed and how to verify insurance/Medicare coverage. Share 2–3 home goals – For example, getting from bed to bathroom or into a car. Ask how progress will be measured and when a family caregiver can be trained. Plan for the first week home – Before discharge, ask what equipment is needed, who sets up follow‑up therapy, and whom to call if services don’t start as expected.

If the person will recover at a relative’s home, be ready to describe the home layout and who can help in the first few days.