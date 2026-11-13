🛒 Johnstown, CO Retail Jobs: Multiple Part-Time & Full-Time Roles

Johnstown’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and steady foot traffic. If you like helping people and being on your feet, there are some solid options hiring right now.

Employer: Lovesac

Location: Johnstown, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers design comfy, high-end furniture that fits their homes and lifestyle. This role is great if you enjoy building relationships, hitting sales goals, and don’t mind moving and assembling furniture on the floor.

Employer: Visionworks

Location: Johnstown, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.16 – $19.23 per hour

Lead the customer experience in an optical store, helping people pick frames, get measured, and understand their options. Good fit if you have optical experience or ABO certification and want part-time hours with benefits and discounts.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 4832 Thompson Pkwy, Johnstown, CO 80534

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.16 – $19.16 per hour

Lead the back-of-house team handling truck deliveries, stocking, and keeping the store organized. This is a hands-on supervisor role with growth potential into management, plus benefits, PTO, and an employee discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.