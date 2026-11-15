Johnston is seeing some strong leadership roles pop up, especially in operations and insurance. If you’re ready to run big teams and own results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategy for a national construction insurance portfolio as a Staff Vice President–level underwriter. You’ll set risk appetite and underwriting standards, make complex account decisions, and partner with actuarial, claims, and finance while mentoring underwriting teams and managing key broker/client relationships.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Johnston, RI (PVD2 fulfillment center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $182,700/year (base, USA, RI, Johnston)

Run a large Amazon fulfillment operation, owning budget, people development, and performance for inbound or outbound. This is a hands-on role leading managers and front-line teams, driving Lean improvements, and keeping safety, quality, and customer experience on track in a fast-paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar leadership roles tend to open up in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.