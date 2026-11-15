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Johnston
📅 Live blues & soul with Mac Odom at Luigi’s in Johnston
4 days ago
📅 Live blues & soul nights with Mac Odom in Johnston
Catch Mac Odom, former lead singer of the internationally known Roomful of Blues, live at Luigi's Restaurant & Gourmet Express, 1359 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI 02919.
He’ll be bringing a rich mix of blues, R&B, and classic soul on these dates, all from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM:
- 11/14/2026
- 12/11/2026
- 1/23/2027
- 2/13/2027
- 3/6/2027
- 4/3/2027
- 5/8/2027
If you’re into live music and a night out with friends or family, pick a date and head to Luigi’s for dinner and a show.
More Info: Mac Odom | Johnston, RI 02919-7134
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