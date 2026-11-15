📅 Live blues & soul nights with Mac Odom in Johnston

Catch Mac Odom, former lead singer of the internationally known Roomful of Blues, live at Luigi's Restaurant & Gourmet Express, 1359 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI 02919.

He’ll be bringing a rich mix of blues, R&B, and classic soul on these dates, all from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM:

11/14/2026

12/11/2026

1/23/2027

2/13/2027

3/6/2027

4/3/2027

5/8/2027

If you’re into live music and a night out with friends or family, pick a date and head to Luigi’s for dinner and a show.