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Johnston
💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles in Johnston, RI
4 days ago
Johnston’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks and insurers hiring for both client-facing and back-office roles. Good mix here of steady corporate jobs and career paths that can grow fast.
Servicing Ops Sr Specialist – Tax Operations
- Employer: Citizens
- Location: Johnston, RI (4 days a week on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Posting end date 11/19/2026
This role supports the Tax Operations team, handling W8/W9 IRS forms, data quality checks, and tax year-end projects. Good fit if you like detail work, fast-paced operations, and want banking experience with room to grow.
Financial Solutions Advisor – Rhode Island Market
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Johnston, RI (RI market, in-office expectations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a client-facing advisor role where you help people plan for their goals using investments, banking products, and sometimes mortgages. You’ll need Series 7 and 66 and some investment/sales experience, and you’ll work toward clear goals with a steady 40-hour week (Mon–Fri + rotating Saturdays).
Underwriting Specialist Staff
- Employer: FM (mutual insurance company)
- Location: Johnston, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Final offer varies by location, education, skills, and experience
This is a senior-level underwriting role focused on reviewing and comparing complex insurance policy forms and guiding underwriting standards worldwide. Ideal if you have 7+ years in underwriting/engineering, strong policy wording skills, and want influence over products and training.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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