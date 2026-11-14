Johnston’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for both seasoned IT pros and students breaking into data and analytics. Here are several standout openings worth a look.

Employer: PPL Corporation

PPL Corporation Location: Hybrid – Providence, RI office (3 days/week; role listed in Johnston, RI)

(3 days/week; role listed in Johnston, RI) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the link between tech delivery and IT finance for a multi‑million‑dollar portfolio. You’ll own delivery metrics, forecasts, and Apptio data for an IT value stream, working closely with finance partners and engineering teams.

Employer: Reqroute, Inc

Reqroute, Inc Location: Onsite in Johnston, RI

Type: Contract (W2 only, 6+ months)

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on Starburst role focused on federated querying across AWS Redshift and Snowflake. Great fit if you’re strong in SQL, AWS, and data quality/QA work and want to own performance tuning and connector setup.

Employer: FM (mutual insurance company)

(mutual insurance company) Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time co‑op / internship (Spring 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Co‑op role at the crossroads of underwriting, data, and AI. You’ll work with real operational data, help improve workflows, and use tools like Excel, Power BI, SQL, and AI‑enabled tech to support analytics and reporting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and next steps, and similar roles often sit right beside them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.