Johnston’s food scene is busy right now, from bank cafés to fast food and cozy Italian spots. Here are a few solid roles hiring in town if you like working with food and people.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group (Compass Group)

Flik Hospitality Group (Compass Group) Location: Citizens Bank, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, hours vary

, Monday–Friday, hours vary Pay: $22.00/hour

Prep and serve salads, sandwiches, and other cold items in a corporate setting (no weekends). Comes with free meals at select locations, uniforms with laundering, and a strong benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: The Wendy’s Company

Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.90 – $21.48/hour

Lead a crew, solve problems, and keep shifts running smoothly. Offers healthcare for full-time shift managers, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid training, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: il Fico

Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Day shift averages $24–$27/hour; night shift averages $35–$50/hour (hourly + tips)

Upscale Italian deli, café, and restaurant looking for an experienced server who can handle table service, counter, deli/takeout, and possibly bar. Flexible shifts Tue–Sat, 10am–5pm and 4pm–10pm, with employee discount and a small, close-knit team.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.