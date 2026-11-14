Johnston has some very special cats and kittens hoping to meet their forever families. Each one below is already vetted and waiting for a cozy spot on someone’s couch.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 4.5 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI

About Archie:

Archie is a great mix of playful and cuddly. He loves chasing toys, then curling up with his people when he’s done. He has a sweet, friendly personality that makes him easy to love.

Good with: kids, other cats, and dogs

kids, other cats, and dogs Litter box trained

Neutered and up to date on vaccinations

👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 9 months (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo with a heart-shaped mark on his nose

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI

About Cody:

Cody is a laid-back, easygoing kitten who seems to get along with everyone. He’s social, friendly, and snuggly, and he’s extra happy if there’s canned food involved.

Good with: kids, cats, and dogs

kids, cats, and dogs Litter box trained

Neutered and up to date on vaccinations

👉 Meet Cody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 12 weeks (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI

About Deebo:

Deebo is a chatty little guy who loves to “talk” with cute chirps and meows—you’ll probably hear him before you see him. He can be a bit shy at first, but with some gentle head scratches he quickly warms up and shows his sweet personality.

Needs a bit of time to feel safe, then becomes very affectionate

Fully vetted per rescue listing (includes neuter and vaccines)

👉 Meet Deebo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 9 months (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Red/orange tabby with copper eyes

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI

About Zeus:

Zeus is a sweet, affectionate boy who loves attention, snuggles, and head bumps. He’s a purring machine and is extra motivated by canned food.

Good with: kids, cats, and dogs

kids, cats, and dogs Litter box trained

Neutered and up to date on vaccinations

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 4 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly black

Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI

About Jackson:

Jackson is a tiny cuddle bug with a very sweet personality. He loves affection and isn’t shy about sharing his feelings with purrs and meows. Even though he’s small, he’s playful, resilient, and keeps up with bigger cats.

Enjoys wrestling and playing with feline friends

Fully vetted per rescue listing (includes neuter and vaccines)

👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Curl

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Adoption fee: $225 (includes transport and health certificate)

Shelter: Rebecca's Paws and Claws Inc. – New England (RPACI)

About Jack & RPACI:

Jack is being adopted through Rebecca's Paws and Claws Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit rescue. Their cats are transported from Alabama to the Pennsylvania / New England / Virginia area and delivered in PA, VA, and RI.

Each pet comes fully vetted

Adoption fee includes transportation and a Health Certificate as required by law

and a as required by law A $100 deposit is required to hold your pet

For more about Jack and the rescue, visit Rebecca's Paws and Claws Rescue and Sanctuary on Facebook or their website at www.rpacirescue.org.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Johnston, RI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this list with friends and family—your share might be the one that helps a kitty find their forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.