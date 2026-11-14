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🐱 Sweet Adoptable Cats in Johnston, RI Looking for Loving Homes
Johnston has some very special cats and kittens hoping to meet their forever families. Each one below is already vetted and waiting for a cozy spot on someone’s couch.
Archie
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 4.5 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Brown tabby
Adoption fee: $400
Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI
About Archie:
Archie is a great mix of playful and cuddly. He loves chasing toys, then curling up with his people when he’s done. He has a sweet, friendly personality that makes him easy to love.
- Good with: kids, other cats, and dogs
- Litter box trained
- Neutered and up to date on vaccinations
👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cody
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 9 months (kitten)
Gender: Male
Color: Black & white / tuxedo with a heart-shaped mark on his nose
Adoption fee: $400
Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI
About Cody:
Cody is a laid-back, easygoing kitten who seems to get along with everyone. He’s social, friendly, and snuggly, and he’s extra happy if there’s canned food involved.
- Good with: kids, cats, and dogs
- Litter box trained
- Neutered and up to date on vaccinations
👉 Meet Cody and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Deebo
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 12 weeks (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Black & white / tuxedo
Adoption fee: $450
Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI
About Deebo:
Deebo is a chatty little guy who loves to “talk” with cute chirps and meows—you’ll probably hear him before you see him. He can be a bit shy at first, but with some gentle head scratches he quickly warms up and shows his sweet personality.
- Needs a bit of time to feel safe, then becomes very affectionate
- Fully vetted per rescue listing (includes neuter and vaccines)
👉 Meet Deebo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeus
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 9 months (kitten)
Gender: Male
Color: Red/orange tabby with copper eyes
Adoption fee: $400
Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI
About Zeus:
Zeus is a sweet, affectionate boy who loves attention, snuggles, and head bumps. He’s a purring machine and is extra motivated by canned food.
- Good with: kids, cats, and dogs
- Litter box trained
- Neutered and up to date on vaccinations
👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jackson
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 4 months (baby)
Gender: Male
Color: Mostly black
Adoption fee: $450
Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI
About Jackson:
Jackson is a tiny cuddle bug with a very sweet personality. He loves affection and isn’t shy about sharing his feelings with purrs and meows. Even though he’s small, he’s playful, resilient, and keeps up with bigger cats.
- Enjoys wrestling and playing with feline friends
- Fully vetted per rescue listing (includes neuter and vaccines)
👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jack
Breed: American Curl
Age: Young
Gender: Male
Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted
Adoption fee: $225 (includes transport and health certificate)
Shelter: Rebecca's Paws and Claws Inc. – New England (RPACI)
About Jack & RPACI:
Jack is being adopted through Rebecca's Paws and Claws Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit rescue. Their cats are transported from Alabama to the Pennsylvania / New England / Virginia area and delivered in PA, VA, and RI.
- Each pet comes fully vetted
- Adoption fee includes transportation and a Health Certificate as required by law
- A $100 deposit is required to hold your pet
For more about Jack and the rescue, visit Rebecca's Paws and Claws Rescue and Sanctuary on Facebook or their website at www.rpacirescue.org.
👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Johnston, RI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this list with friends and family—your share might be the one that helps a kitty find their forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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