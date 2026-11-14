Johnston’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in hospitals, rehab, and senior living. If you’re licensed and like patient care, there’s something here for different experience levels.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an inpatient rehab setting using advanced respiratory equipment while helping patients regain independence. Benefits start day one, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help, and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Senior Living Residences – Anchor Bay Pocasset

Location: Johnston, RI (12 Old Pocasset Lane, 02919)

Type: Full-time, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Pay: Starting at $22/hour

Hands-on role in assisted living, focusing on medication assistance and direct care for seniors in a home-like setting. Day-one benefits, Blue Cross Blue Shield health coverage, tuition rewards, bonuses for referrals, and lots of retail and commuter perks.

Employer: Cherry Hill Manor Nursing and Rehab Center

Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead nursing care in a post-acute/rehab setting, coordinating patient care plans and directing licensed staff and CNAs. Best fit for RNs with 2+ years’ experience (geriatric preferred) who are comfortable making independent clinical decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.