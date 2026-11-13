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Johnston
👔 Johnston, RI Executive Roles: Multiple High-Impact Leadership Openings
10 days ago
Johnston is busy right now with senior leadership hiring, especially in finance, banking, and clean energy. If you’re an experienced manager ready for a bigger seat at the table, these are worth a look.
Staff Vice President Construction Underwriter - FM Intellium
- Employer: FM
- Location: Johnston, RI (with location flexibility near any FM office)
- Type: Full-time, senior/VP-level underwriting leadership
- Salary: Final offer varies by location, skills, and experience; includes incentive plan, 401(k) and pension, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, flexible work, and paid time off
This role leads complex, large-scale construction risk deals end-to-end, from pricing and terms to broker and client negotiations. Ideal if you have 10+ years in property underwriting, deep construction risk experience, and want a visible, deal-leading position with mentorship and portfolio strategy impact.
Head of Deposits Product Development
- Employer: Citizens
- Location: Johnston, RI (hybrid: 4 days onsite, 1 day remote)
- Type: Full-time, executive product leadership
- Salary: $210,000 – $256,000/year + annual discretionary bonus
This is a top-tier role owning consumer deposit product strategy and modernization across the bank. You’ll lead core platform transformation, new product design, and a team of product managers, working closely with Tech, Ops, Risk, and Digital to shape the future of deposits.
Lead Program Manager – EE Residential
- Employer: PPL Corporation / Rhode Island Energy
- Location: Johnston, RI
- Type: Full-time, program leadership
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the residential energy efficiency portfolio (heat pumps, appliances, new construction, rebates) for Rhode Island Energy. This role is perfect if you have 7+ years managing consumer programs, enjoy vendor and budget oversight, and want to drive real impact in Rhode Island’s clean energy transition.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your background could fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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