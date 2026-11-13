Johnston is busy right now with senior leadership hiring, especially in finance, banking, and clean energy. If you’re an experienced manager ready for a bigger seat at the table, these are worth a look.

Employer: FM

FM Location: Johnston, RI (with location flexibility near any FM office)

(with near any FM office) Type: Full-time, senior/VP-level underwriting leadership

Full-time, senior/VP-level underwriting leadership Salary: Final offer varies by location, skills, and experience; includes incentive plan, 401(k) and pension, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, flexible work, and paid time off

This role leads complex, large-scale construction risk deals end-to-end, from pricing and terms to broker and client negotiations. Ideal if you have 10+ years in property underwriting, deep construction risk experience, and want a visible, deal-leading position with mentorship and portfolio strategy impact.

Employer: Citizens

Location: Johnston, RI (hybrid: 4 days onsite, 1 day remote )

(hybrid: ) Type: Full-time, executive product leadership

Full-time, executive product leadership Salary: $210,000 – $256,000/year + annual discretionary bonus

This is a top-tier role owning consumer deposit product strategy and modernization across the bank. You’ll lead core platform transformation, new product design, and a team of product managers, working closely with Tech, Ops, Risk, and Digital to shape the future of deposits.

Employer: PPL Corporation / Rhode Island Energy

Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time, program leadership

Full-time, program leadership Salary: Not listed

Lead the residential energy efficiency portfolio (heat pumps, appliances, new construction, rebates) for Rhode Island Energy. This role is perfect if you have 7+ years managing consumer programs, enjoy vendor and budget oversight, and want to drive real impact in Rhode Island’s clean energy transition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your background could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.