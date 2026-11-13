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💻 Johnston, RI IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
Johnston’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles from hands-on support to senior architecture and strategy. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Rhode Island, these are worth a look.
Systems Support Technician / Sr. Systems Support Technician
- Employer: AIPSO
- Location: Johnston, RI (onsite, some travel to remote offices)
- Type: Full-time, non-management
- Salary: $54,400 – $103,800/year (range varies by level)
Hands-on desktop support role keeping Windows PCs, laptops, mobile devices, printers, and Microsoft 365 running smoothly. You’ll work tickets, use Intune, Active Directory/Entra ID, and help with projects, with room to grow if you like learning new tech.
Head of IT Strategy and Business Management
- Employer: FM (global mutual insurance company)
- Location: Johnston, RI
- Type: Full-time, senior leadership
- Salary: Final offer varies by location, skills, and experience; role is eligible for incentive plan, health & well-being programs, 401(k) and pension, tuition reimbursement, flexible work, and time off
Executive-level role leading IT strategy, M&A tech integration, Technology Business Management (TBM), and global performance management. You’ll guide a U.S./India team, own IT roadmaps and KPIs/OKRs, and act as a key advisor to senior technology and business leaders.
Salesforce Principal Architect (Financial Services)
- Employer: Central Business Solutions Inc.
- Location: Johnston, RI
- Type: Long-term contract
High-impact architecture role shaping an enterprise Salesforce CRM platform for financial services. You’ll design secure, scalable solutions, lead architecture reviews, work closely with cybersecurity and data teams, and explore generative AI/agentic AI use cases while keeping sensitive financial data safe.
Senior Workfront and Fusion Implementation Consultant
- Employer: IntePros
- Location: Johnston, RI (hybrid, onsite as needed)
- Type: Full-time
Lead the enterprise rollout of Adobe Workfront and Workfront Fusion as a portfolio and project management tool. Great fit if you’re Workfront/Fusion certified, enjoy system design, integrations, and training teams, and want to own end-to-end configuration for a large organization.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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