Johnston’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles from hands-on support to senior architecture and strategy. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Rhode Island, these are worth a look.

Employer: AIPSO

AIPSO Location: Johnston, RI (onsite, some travel to remote offices)

Type: Full-time, non-management

Salary: $54,400 – $103,800/year (range varies by level)

Hands-on desktop support role keeping Windows PCs, laptops, mobile devices, printers, and Microsoft 365 running smoothly. You’ll work tickets, use Intune, Active Directory/Entra ID, and help with projects, with room to grow if you like learning new tech.

Employer: FM (global mutual insurance company)

(global mutual insurance company) Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: Final offer varies by location, skills, and experience; role is eligible for incentive plan, health & well-being programs, 401(k) and pension, tuition reimbursement, flexible work, and time off

Executive-level role leading IT strategy, M&A tech integration, Technology Business Management (TBM), and global performance management. You’ll guide a U.S./India team, own IT roadmaps and KPIs/OKRs, and act as a key advisor to senior technology and business leaders.

Employer: Central Business Solutions Inc.

Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Long-term contract

High-impact architecture role shaping an enterprise Salesforce CRM platform for financial services. You’ll design secure, scalable solutions, lead architecture reviews, work closely with cybersecurity and data teams, and explore generative AI/agentic AI use cases while keeping sensitive financial data safe.

Employer: IntePros

Location: Johnston, RI (hybrid, onsite as needed)

Type: Full-time

Lead the enterprise rollout of Adobe Workfront and Workfront Fusion as a portfolio and project management tool. Great fit if you’re Workfront/Fusion certified, enjoy system design, integrations, and training teams, and want to own end-to-end configuration for a large organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.