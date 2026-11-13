Johnston has some very sweet dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are already in rescue care and waiting for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality: Quiet, gentle, cuddly, a little shy at first but very social once she warms up

Quiet, gentle, cuddly, a little shy at first but very social once she warms up Energy level: Easygoing puppy who loves snuggles

Easygoing puppy who loves snuggles Adoption fee: $725

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI

Savannah sounds like a wonderful match for someone who wants a soft, sweet puppy who enjoys calm time and cuddles as much as play.

👉 Meet Savannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Personality: Smart, funny, gentle, loving, with a nice mix of playful and calm

Smart, funny, gentle, loving, with a nice mix of playful and calm Energy level: Medium; enjoys romping and then relaxing with snuggles

Medium; enjoys romping and then relaxing with snuggles Adoption fee: $725

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI

Boomerang could be a great fit for an active home that also enjoys quiet evenings with a sweet, people-focused pup.

👉 Meet Boomerang and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (Red Heeler) mix

Australian Cattle Dog (Red Heeler) mix Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Personality: Sweet, playful, snuggly, loving

Sweet, playful, snuggly, loving Energy level: Lower energy for her breed; enjoys playtime but also happy to relax

Lower energy for her breed; enjoys playtime but also happy to relax Adoption fee: $725

Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI

Lark may suit someone who loves the Heeler breed but wants a calmer companion who still enjoys fun and affection.

👉 Meet Lark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cavapoo mix

Cavapoo mix Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $650 (includes transport and health certificate)

(includes transport and health certificate) Shelter/Rescue: Rebecca's Paws and Claws Inc. – New England (RPACI)

Notes: Fully vetted; transported from Alabama to Rhode Island. A $150 deposit is required with the application.

Fully vetted; transported from Alabama to Rhode Island. A is required with the application. Contact / Application: Apply at rpacirescue.org; more info on Facebook at Rebecca's Paws and Claws in Remlap and www.rpacirescue.org

Lizzy is a young, small mixed-breed pup who may be a nice choice for families looking for a smaller companion dog.

👉 Meet Lizzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Labrador Retriever mix

American Bulldog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $399 (includes transport and health certificate)

(includes transport and health certificate) Shelter/Rescue: Rebecca's Paws and Claws Inc. – New England (RPACI)

Notes: Fully vetted; transported from Alabama to Rhode Island. A $150 deposit is required with the application.

Fully vetted; transported from Alabama to Rhode Island. A is required with the application. Contact / Application: Apply at rpacirescue.org; more info on Facebook at Rebecca's Paws and Claws in Remlap and www.rpacirescue.org

Sweet girlie is a young, medium-to-large mix who may be a good match for someone wanting an active, sturdy companion.

👉 Meet Sweet girlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Johnston, RI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Visit their links, fill out an application, or contact the rescues directly to learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.