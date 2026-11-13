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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Johnston RI
Johnston has some very sweet dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are already in rescue care and waiting for someone to bring them home.
Savannah
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Personality: Quiet, gentle, cuddly, a little shy at first but very social once she warms up
- Energy level: Easygoing puppy who loves snuggles
- Adoption fee: $725
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI
Savannah sounds like a wonderful match for someone who wants a soft, sweet puppy who enjoys calm time and cuddles as much as play.
👉 Meet Savannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boomerang
- Breed: Boxer mix
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
- Personality: Smart, funny, gentle, loving, with a nice mix of playful and calm
- Energy level: Medium; enjoys romping and then relaxing with snuggles
- Adoption fee: $725
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI
Boomerang could be a great fit for an active home that also enjoys quiet evenings with a sweet, people-focused pup.
👉 Meet Boomerang and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lark
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (Red Heeler) mix
- Age: 2 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Personality: Sweet, playful, snuggly, loving
- Energy level: Lower energy for her breed; enjoys playtime but also happy to relax
- Adoption fee: $725
- Shelter: All The Paws Animal Rescue RI
Lark may suit someone who loves the Heeler breed but wants a calmer companion who still enjoys fun and affection.
👉 Meet Lark and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lizzy
- Breed: Cavapoo mix
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $650 (includes transport and health certificate)
- Shelter/Rescue: Rebecca's Paws and Claws Inc. – New England (RPACI)
- Notes: Fully vetted; transported from Alabama to Rhode Island. A $150 deposit is required with the application.
- Contact / Application: Apply at rpacirescue.org; more info on Facebook at Rebecca's Paws and Claws in Remlap and www.rpacirescue.org
Lizzy is a young, small mixed-breed pup who may be a nice choice for families looking for a smaller companion dog.
👉 Meet Lizzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweet girlie
- Breed: American Bulldog / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $399 (includes transport and health certificate)
- Shelter/Rescue: Rebecca's Paws and Claws Inc. – New England (RPACI)
- Notes: Fully vetted; transported from Alabama to Rhode Island. A $150 deposit is required with the application.
- Contact / Application: Apply at rpacirescue.org; more info on Facebook at Rebecca's Paws and Claws in Remlap and www.rpacirescue.org
Sweet girlie is a young, medium-to-large mix who may be a good match for someone wanting an active, sturdy companion.
👉 Meet Sweet girlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Johnston, RI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Visit their links, fill out an application, or contact the rescues directly to learn more.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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