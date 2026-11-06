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💻 Johnston, RI IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Pay Tech Roles
Johnston’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around AI, cloud, and Salesforce. If you’re an experienced IT pro, there are some strong six-figure roles open.
Salesforce Principal Architect (Financial Services)
- Employer: Central Business Solutions Inc.
- Location: Johnston, RI
- Type: Long-term contract
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Salesforce CRM architecture for a major financial services environment. This role is heavy on solution design, security, integrations, and AI/automation strategy—not day-to-day coding—perfect if you like big-picture architecture and cross-team leadership.
Amazon Connect Solution Architect
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Johnston, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $197,000 per year
Own enterprise-grade Amazon Connect contact center solutions using AWS (Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, etc.). Great fit if you know IVR, omnichannel routing, and CRM integrations, and want strong benefits plus room to lead cloud migration and modernization.
Product Owner, Everyday AI Productivity
- Employer: Citizens
- Location: Johnston, RI or Westwood, MA (4 days in office, no relocation)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $147,000 per year + incentives
Own the bank’s internal AI productivity tools—think drafting, analysis, and research platforms for colleagues. Ideal if you have 3+ years as a Product Owner in a large, regulated company and hands-on experience rolling out enterprise AI tools.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can match you to similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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