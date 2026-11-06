💻 Johnston, RI IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Pay Tech Roles

Johnston’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around AI, cloud, and Salesforce. If you’re an experienced IT pro, there are some strong six-figure roles open.

Employer: Central Business Solutions Inc.

Central Business Solutions Inc. Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Long-term contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Salesforce CRM architecture for a major financial services environment. This role is heavy on solution design, security, integrations, and AI/automation strategy—not day-to-day coding—perfect if you like big-picture architecture and cross-team leadership.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $197,000 per year

Own enterprise-grade Amazon Connect contact center solutions using AWS (Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, etc.). Great fit if you know IVR, omnichannel routing, and CRM integrations, and want strong benefits plus room to lead cloud migration and modernization.

Employer: Citizens

Location: Johnston, RI or Westwood, MA (4 days in office, no relocation)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $147,000 per year + incentives

Own the bank’s internal AI productivity tools—think drafting, analysis, and research platforms for colleagues. Ideal if you have 3+ years as a Product Owner in a large, regulated company and hands-on experience rolling out enterprise AI tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can match you to similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.