🚌 Johnston, RI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Johnston has a solid mix of driving and equipment roles right now, from local delivery to higher‑paying CDL spots. Good options here whether you want full‑time hours or a side gig.

Employer: A. Duie Pyle, Inc.

A. Duie Pyle, Inc. Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.65/hour, overtime after 40 hours, weekly pay

Home daily, Monday–Friday, running a day cab with a 53’ trailer between company terminals. Modern equipment, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, PTO), and steady overnight schedule for experienced CDL‑A drivers with hazmat and tanker.

Employer: Hartford Paving

Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

CDL‑A flatbed role hauling pallets and hardscape equipment to job sites, using a moffett. Good fit if you like staying active on the job, have 1–2 years flatbed experience, and want steady work with a local paving company.

Employer: Full Circle Recycling

Location: Johnston, RI 02919

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour, based on experience

Operate loaders, skid steers, and material handlers at a recycling facility, moving and loading materials on site. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and room to grow if you have solid loader experience and a clean driving record.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Great side job if you want flexible hours and like talking to people. You’ll use company vehicles to deliver parts to local shops, help in the store, and no CDL is required—just a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and the ability to lift and load merchandise.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.