🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs Hiring Now in Johnston, RI

Johnston’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, rehab, and long‑term care all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, respiratory, or emergency care, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead respiratory care in an inpatient rehab setting, using advanced equipment while supervising treatments and building close relationships with patients. This role comes with day-one benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a 401(k) with company match, plus growth paths within a large national rehab network.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.01 – $31.05/hour (base pay, plus potential sign-on and RSUs)

Support Amazon warehouse associates with first aid, injury assessment, and safety coaching right on the operations floor. Good fit for EMTs, paramedics, or athletic trainers who like fast-paced work, OSHA exposure, and strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America – Cherry Hill Manor

Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive rate (exact amount not listed)

Work as an RN in a 5‑star CMS-rated skilled nursing facility, providing direct care and supervising CNAs and LPNs. This role offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) for all employees, PTO, tuition reimbursement, shift incentives, and clear paths for advancement.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America – Cherry Hill Manor

Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $23.00/hour (depending on experience and shift differential)

Join a team-focused, 5‑star facility providing daily hands-on care like bathing, feeding, grooming, and toileting. New pay scale, competitive starting rates, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, shift incentives, and strong recognition programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple shifts and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.