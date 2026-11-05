👔 Johnston, RI Executive Roles with Multiple Leadership Openings

Johnston and nearby towns have some strong leadership roles open right now, especially if you like strategy, tech, or mission-driven work.

Below are several executive & management jobs you can scan quickly and click through if they fit your background.

Employer: Citizens

Citizens Location: Johnston, RI (Private Wealth / banking)

(Private Wealth / banking) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $78,000 – $112,000/year + potential annual discretionary bonus

This role sits at the center of Citizens’ Private Wealth group, keeping big priorities organized and moving. You’ll manage intake of business needs, connect leaders with tech teams, run idea programs, support onboarding, and prep executive updates.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Johnston, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role leading enterprise technology strategy and governance. You’ll align IT investments with business and financial goals, oversee a global team, and guide tech work tied to M&A, divestitures, and performance management.

Employer: House of Hope Community Development Corporation

Location: Warwick, RI (onsite) – serving communities across RI

– serving communities across RI Type: Full-time, exempt (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000/year + comprehensive benefits

Lead a well-known nonprofit focused on housing and homelessness. You’ll set vision and strategy, oversee housing and outreach programs, manage finances and grants, work closely with the Board, and be a visible voice for housing as a human right.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.