Johnston has some solid driving and transit openings right now, from seasonal delivery to steady weekday routes. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Johnston, IA

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Deliver packages around your community using your own car. Physically active, outdoor work with flexible shifts Monday–Saturday, weekly pay, and no prior delivery experience required (must meet UPS vehicle and license requirements).

Employer: Johnson Brothers

Location: Johnston, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour (CDL B), $26.00/hour (CDL A)

Drive beverage delivery routes across Iowa on a 4-day work week (Tue–Fri) with early morning starts. This role offers solid hourly pay, benefits (health, 401k, PTO, more), and steady hours if you have a CDL A or B and can handle regular lifting.

Employer: Central – STA

Location: Johnston, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Coordinate school bus routes, field trips, and drivers from the terminal office. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and comfortable with phones, radios, and basic computer work; CDL with school bus endorsements is required or must be obtained.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.